Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

MCDs to clear illegal structures in city

On Sunday, the SDMC removed encroachments in the stretch between Janakpuri East Metro station-Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Zone; and from Dwarka Mode Metro station- Najafgarh.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2018 4:12:34 am
MCDs to clear illegal structures in city Bulldozers demolish the walls of the illegal construction. Express
Top News

Acting on the Supreme Court’s instructions, the North, South and East civic bodies will undertake major anti-encroachment drives at several stretches in the capital this month. Officials said action will be taken against vendors and hawkers found illegally occupying road space.

On Sunday, the SDMC removed encroachments in the stretch between Janakpuri East Metro station-Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Zone; and from Dwarka Mode Metro station- Najafgarh. The North MCD Monday cleared 20 illegal structures in Khari Baoli.

Encroachments measuring 800 sqm were also removed from Mukarba Chowk. A senior North MCD official said 12 stretches have been identified in Old Delhi where action will be taken.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now