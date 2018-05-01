MCDs to clear illegal structures in city

Bulldozers demolish the walls of the illegal construction. Express Bulldozers demolish the walls of the illegal construction. Express

Acting on the Supreme Court’s instructions, the North, South and East civic bodies will undertake major anti-encroachment drives at several stretches in the capital this month. Officials said action will be taken against vendors and hawkers found illegally occupying road space.

On Sunday, the SDMC removed encroachments in the stretch between Janakpuri East Metro station-Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Zone; and from Dwarka Mode Metro station- Najafgarh. The North MCD Monday cleared 20 illegal structures in Khari Baoli.

Encroachments measuring 800 sqm were also removed from Mukarba Chowk. A senior North MCD official said 12 stretches have been identified in Old Delhi where action will be taken.

