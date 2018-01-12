MCDs, AAP spar over land use of roads

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

With the BJP-led civic bodies and AAP locked in a battle over sealing of shops in the capital, Delhi Urban Development Minister, Satyendar Jain, has written to mayors of the three MCDs, alleging that the latter had been lax on the notification on 351 roads in the capital for commercial or mixed land use, including pedestrian streets. The agencies, meanwhile, countered that it was the government that is causing the delay.

In a letter, Jain said, “Sealing is taking place at different places in Delhi. As a result, traders are very troubled. You will know that at 351 roads, the notification for commercial or mixed land use was to take place. In this regard, the Urban Development department (Delhi government) had met the commissioners on April 26, and five letters were also sent — but unfortunately, there has been no response from your end.”

The BJP-led civic bodies, however, hit back claiming that “unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi had sent the list of these roads, after following due procedure, to the Delhi government for notification in June, 2007, but due to apathetic attitude of the government, the notification remains pending for the last 10 years”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App