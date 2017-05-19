McDonald’s, ATM at Noida Sector 18 gutted in midnight fire; no casualties

Six workers were inside the McDonald’s outlet when the fire broke out around midnight, Thursday. Source: Gajendra Yadav Six workers were inside the McDonald’s outlet when the fire broke out around midnight, Thursday. Source: Gajendra Yadav

In a third case of massive fire breaking out in commercial spaces in Noida within a month, the ground floor of McDonald’s restaurant and an ATM in Sector 18 were gutted late Wednesday night. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused after an hour-long operation. No casualties were reported, police said.

According to police and fire department officials, the incident took place between 12 am and 12.30 am on Thursday. “The fire seems to have started at the ATM and then spread to McDonald’s restaurant. At that time, the restaurant was almost empty and six workers were finishing work. The security guard of the building raised an alarm. No casualties have been reported,” said Anil Kumar Shai, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station.

Fire department officials, meanwhile, said the fire seemed to have been caused by a short circuit in the ATM premises. “The guard of the ATM told us that he heard some explosion-like noise in the room at the back of the ATM. He tried to extinguish the fire but it spread quickly. Three fire tenders were used to bring the situation under control,” a fire department official said.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the incident and looking at CCTV footage from the area. “We do not know how much cash the ATM had. We have asked the bank for information. While the ATM premises and ground floor of the restaurant were damaged in the fire, it did not spread to other parts of the buildings,” Shai said.

