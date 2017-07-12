MCD work pending as no panels formed: Mukesh Goel

Senior Congress leader in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Goel, on Tuesday lashed out at both the AAP and the BJP for the “failing civic services” in the capital. The former leader of opposition said that at the time of election, the AAP and the BJP had promised that the financial status of the corporations would be improved, and Delhi would be garbage-free within two months.

However, Goel alleged, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

“The poll promises made by both these parties remain mere slogans as both the ruling BJP and AAP-led opposition have failed at fulfilling them and making civic matters any better,” he said. Goel further said that it has been more than two months since the BJP came to power at the corporation, but the area under its jurisdiction is still piled up with garbage.

“Despite being pulled by the L-G and the High Court in this regard, the corporation has refused to pay any heed to it… making the situation worst,” Goel alleged.

Stating that none of the statutory committees of the corporations have been formed, hampering development since allotment of work and related expenditure cannot be done without approval from these committees, Goel said that not forming these committees and the lack of a standing committee is an “unprecedented constitutional crisis”.

“The statutory committees cannot be constituted until the Delhi government notifies the newly drawn municipal zone boundaries. Due to unknown reasons, the Delhi government has been delaying this notification,” Goel alleged. In a letter to L-G Anil Baijal, Goel has “requested the L-G to direct the state government to notify the newly drawn municipal zones without any delay so that these committees could be constituted”.

