MCD teacher death fallout of gang war between Delhi’s most wanted criminals, says police

AN MCD school teacher shot dead in Swaroop Nagar last month was the victim of a gang war between Delhi’s most wanted criminal Jitender Gogi and his rival Sunil Tillu, police said. On November 20, Deepak had stepped out of school to attend a call when he was shot five times by assailants in a car. Sources told The Indian Express that three persons, including Gogi, were allegedly in the car, and had killed Deepak because they believed he had provided their rival logistical and financial support.

Police said both Deepak and Tillu hail from Tajpur village. “He has no previous criminal record. He worked as a guest teacher at the school since July this year,” a police officer said.

On November 4, Ankit, a member of the Gogi gang, was gunned down by Tillu’s gang. Police believe Deepak was killed in retaliation. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said the case has been transferred to Special Cell.

Following the arrest of gangster Sonu Dariyapur, Gogi has emerged as the most wanted criminal in Delhi. His role had also surfaced in the murder of Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya, in Sonipat. Police sources said Gogi and Tillu have been fighting for supremacy over extortion and arms smuggling on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Gogi has been on the run since he escaped while being taken to a court hearing in Haryana’s Jind in July 2016.

