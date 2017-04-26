MCD Results 2017: After victory, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari takes dig at Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. PTI Photo New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. PTI Photo

The party which won 67 Assembly seats has not even managed to get 67 wards, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said taking a dig at AAP over the defeat in the municipal elections. Basking in MCD poll victory, Tiwari, who took over the reins of the city unit in November last year, stressed that voters have rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of negativity” and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies for BJP’s “historic” win in the civic polls.

“The Chief Minister continued to spread negativity through his statements each day. People rejected it and voted for the BJP for its positive approach,” the BJP leader, who is also an MP from North-East Delhi, said while thanking the people of the city for the mandate. Referring to the massive victory of AAP in 2015 Assembly elections, Tiwari said “the party that won 67 Assembly seats has not been able to win 67 wards in this elections.”

In a democracy, people’s mandate is supreme. It must be honoured by everyone, he said adding that with the massive victory, the BJP had an equally big responsibility to fulfil the aspirations of the people. “I want to assure the people of Delhi that we will work for their happiness,” said the BJP leader, who is also a popular Bhojpuri actor and singer. Tiwari, who reached out to voters by visiting slums, unauthorised colonies and rural parts of Delhi in the run up to MCD polls, said that he will again go to all these places to strengthen his bond with the people.

The party, which was facing anti-incumbency after its 10 -year rule in three municipal corporations, banked heavily on the image of Modi and Tiwari expressed his gratitude in no uncertain terms. “Every step taken by the Prime Minister and his schemes for poor, women, soldiers, farmers and workers, went in our favour and fashioned this victory,” he said.

Tiwari, who had especially wooed Purvanchalis– people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, also hinted that BJP’s next goal will be Delhi assembly elections due in 2020. “Sinhasan khali karo ki janta aati hai (Vacate the throne for people are on their way),” he said reciting the famous Hindi poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar while hitting out at the AAP government in Delhi.

“The man (Kejriwal) who was supposed to develop Delhi is dismantling it brick by brick. He threatens the people and curses them that they will contract dengue and chikungunya. People have responded to it by voting against him,” he said. Tiwari also credited the “leadership of Amit Shah” and the hard work by party workers for the win.

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu reached the Delhi BJP office and congratulated party workers on the victory. The party had announced that it will not hold any victory celebrations as a mark of respect for the CRPF personnel killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 8:40 pm