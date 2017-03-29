MCD polls: Youth Congress members meet Rahul Gandhi over tickets

Seeking tickets to contest the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, hundreds of members of the Youth Congress met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Camping outside Gandhi’s Tughlaq Road residence to seek an appointment with him, Youth Congress members sought to include a list of ticket hopefuls in the party’s list of candidates for the MCD elections.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Amit Malik handed over a list of 39 Youth Congress members to the party vice-president, seeking tickets for those who “have been working for the party for many years”. Malik told The Indian Express that about a year ago, Rahul told the state Youth Congress that MCD, being the lowest level of governance in the state, would be the right platform for the youth to contest.

Reminding Gandhi of his promise, members of the Youth Congress sought to be included in the party’s list of candidates that is expected to be released in part, by Wednesday. “Rahul ji has assured us that the names (on this list provided to him) will be considered,” Malik said.

The state unit of the Congress, led by Ajay Maken adopted, for the first time, a system of applications by those seeking candidature in the MCD elections and several members of the Youth Congress have also filed their applications through this system.

“A transparent system has been adopted for selecting candidates and as per the party vice-president’s suggestion. Opinion on the selection is being sought from workers,” party spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now