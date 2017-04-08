MCD polls: Yogi Adityanath loan waiver to figure in BJP rallies

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to waive farm loans of Rs 36,359 crore in his state is going to find mention in political rallies by the BJP in the run-up to the municipal polls.

BJP leaders told The Indian Express that this is meant to convey to the voters that the party keeps its promises. The farm loan waiver was one of the key promises made by the party — as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi — ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

While elections in the capital are for municipal bodies, the BJP feels Adityanath’s move will still resonate with voters. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari had earlier declared that if voted to power in the Delhi assembly polls, the party will, within one year, regularise unauthorised colonies. The promise is now set to become part of the manifesto the party will unveil for the municipal polls.

“People have seen that Adityanath has fulfilled his first poll promise in the first cabinet meeting itself. We may not be able to do it in first cabinet meeting but we will do it in a year’s time — it only needs political will. People in unauthorised colonies deserve to be treated with respect. We promise to regularise unauthorised colonies within a year of coming to power in the Delhi assembly,” Tiwari said.

The promise to regularise unauthorised colonies after coming to power had also been made by the AAP before the last assembly polls. With not much movement on the issue, the AAP government has blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for allegedly thwarting its efforts.

The BJP, meanwhile, plans to launch an onslaught on the AAP government over the same issue. “What have they done to regularise these colonies and make these people’s lives better? They have not even completed the process required to regularise these colonies. They only play politics but people have now understood that,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari also said that Parliamentarians are trying to start a process seeking amendments in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act so that corporations can get funds directly from the Centre and not remain dependent on the Delhi government.

Murmurs of discontent

BJP leaders upset over not getting tickets from the “Poorvanchal quota” held a meeting on Friday, attended by Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju.

While many voiced their grievances at the meeting, some said they have to continue working together for their community. “If we create differences and not let Poorvanchali candidates win, it will dent chances of Poorvanchali candidates getting tickets in the future,” said one leader.

