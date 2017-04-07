MCD polls: Will hold Kejriwal ke jhooth sessions every day, says BJP

Despite deciding not to play on the negatives of the AAP and, instead, focus on the Congress as their main rival for the upcoming MCD polls, the BJP on Thursday hit out at the AAP government after the release of the Shunglu Committee report. Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said the AAP should answer questions on propriety and making decisions, wherein the government has no role to play, from time to time.

Sitharaman said, “They (AAP) has to answer all our questions. The attempt by the Delhi government is violative of established legal and constitutional positions and we demand clarification from AAP.”

However, many party leaders, who attended the BJP strategy meeting, seemed perturbed, with the party focussing on the AAP once again. “We are getting off track again. We had decided not to campaign against the AAP and consider the Congress as our main rival as it is gaining ground. The AAP is marred by infighting. By focussing on them, we are repeating the same mistakes that we made earlier,” said a senior party leader.

Many in the party feel that their strategy of going ahead with the “Paanch sawaal, Kejriwal”, wherein they posed five questions to Kejriwal on a daily basis before the Assembly elections, cost them dearly. “Now we have again started ‘Kejriwal ke jhooth’ sessions, wherein we plan to expose one of Kejriwal’s lies every day. The plan was initially fine, but it has turned into a question session once again,” said another senior BJP leader. He added that it was Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had asked them to refrain from focussing on AAP.

Asked about the Centre’s role following the release of the Shunglu report, Sitharaman said, “It is now up to people to see the gross misuse of power by Arvind Kejriwal and his party. We haven’t received a copy of the Shunglu Committee report yet, so now is not the time to reply.”

Sitharaman, however, pointed out that the AAP has not objected to the report but has only called it “politically motivated”. “Janta ke bharose ke liye yeh bolo ki aisa nahi hua . But all you are saying is that the committee is illegal,” she said.

