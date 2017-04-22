MCD polls: Two-wheeler campaign for BJP at CR Park

Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File) Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File)

Chittaranjan Park on Friday saw a BJP star campaigner arrive on two wheels, as Union Minister Babul Supriyo rode a Royal Enfield during the last day of campaigning for civic polls. Supriyo was campaigning for BJP candidate Subhash Bhadana, who is contesting the MCD polls for the first time.

Party members and leaders, who had lined up in the morning in anticipation of Supriyo’s arrival, were surprised when he turned up on the bike, starting the road show from CR Park’s Market 1. Amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, party workers showered Supriyo with rose petals. His personal SUV, however, stayed right behind him.

The crowd eventually reached a makeshift party office at the DDA market, where Bhadana welcomed Supriyo with a garland. “The lotus has been growing everywhere in the country; it will grow in Delhi too,” he said.

“This election is being fought under the leadership of Modiji and his wishes are with you all. His decisions are changing the country. ‘Lal batti’ on cars has been banned and we can see the change already. This time we are contesting with fresh faces and new energy, which will again bring us to power,” said Supriyo.

Party leaders said Bhadana’s main contender will be the current Congress councillor Virender Kasana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now