MCD Polls: Smartphones, real-time tracking for BJP cadre

Taking forward its ‘digital campaign’ for the upcoming municipal elections, the Delhi BJP’s social media unit has assigned volunteers to every colony to get a picture of issues faced by residents. Sources said the team first mapped every street in the capital before assigning three volunteers — armed with smartphones — to each of the 272 wards.

According to party sources, the digital campaign will take place alongside door-to-door campaigning. The team believes that this two-tier system of approaching people will help the party win the polls. Over 900 volunteers are working on the ground to brief candidates on the relevant issues in their areas.

Stating that the volunteers have been asked to ping their status and location to the team, the leader said, “This real-time tracking of volunteers is to ensure there is no gap in the implementation of the strategy. Apart from finding out local issues, the volunteers will also show videos ‘exposing’ AAP and the Congress.”

After collating inputs from the ground, the team will analyse local issues and finalise one for the day. “We will explain the issue using graphics and charts and post it online with hashtags,” a member of the team said.

