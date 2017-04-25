MCD polls: EVMs dominate talks during AAP huddle at Arvind Kejriwal house

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

AS AAP leaders met at party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence Monday morning, a sullen apprehension continued to prevail. Party MLAs as well as field workers continued to complain of “faulty EVMs” and “discrepancies in voter lists” — issues raised by Kejriwal and the party leadership throughout on polling day.

Around 155 AAP members oversaw the polling process on Sunday and got back to Kejriwal Monday with feedback from the ground. “Though our observers and volunteers on the ground have been saying that there has been overwhelming support from the voters, nothing can be predicted with the way things are going. The tampering of EVMs has been rampant even now and if the exit polls are to be believed, there is no way to explain such a landslide victory for BJP,” said a party functionary.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, warned of launching a “movement” if the MCD exit poll results, which have predicted a BJP sweep, come true. The AAP was born out of a movement and it will not hesitate to go back to its roots, Kejriwal said, addressing the gathering of poll observers at his residence.

AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan sent out texts to party supporters and locals on Monday afternoon, alleging that BJP was slated to win in places where it wasn’t even in the fight.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan said, “I was confident that the four wards in my constituency were easy to win. But the exit polls indicate a clear victory for the BJP. It is unbelievable. In Sarita Vihar, if Congress wins, I will concede. In another ward, there is a direct fight between BSP and AAP. The BJP is not in the picture. Yet if they win, I’d say there is no point conducting polls. Let BJP win all 272 seats.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga kept rumour mills buzzing as he tweeted, “Heard 34 MLAs of Arvind Kejriwal want his resignation as CM if AAP loses MCD elections.”

— with PTI

