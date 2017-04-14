MCD polls 2017: Sanitation key issue in East Delhi

Residents of east Delhi remain skeptical regarding the issue of sanitation. (File Photo) Residents of east Delhi remain skeptical regarding the issue of sanitation. (File Photo)

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi goes to polls, cleanliness and sanitation could play a crucial role in the outcome of the elections. Delhi has seen five strikes by the sanitation workers of the MCD since February 2015, and the major issue has been non-payment of salaries and arrears to them. Residents in East Delhi have faced the brunt of these frequent strikes with the area being the epicentre of most of the agitations by Delhi’s safai karamcharis.

“The issue of sanitation does not seem to be any one’s priority,” said Sanjay Gahlot, the president of Swatantra Mazdoor Vikas Sanyukt Morcha, a union representing the interests of Delhi’s sanitation workers.

One safai karamchari said it is only through protests and demonstrations that their issues are noticed. “On many occasions my salaries are delayed by 2-3 months and despite protests nothing substantial happens. I have taken part in demonstrations across Delhi, even in the harshest of conditions. Only then is something done and we are paid,” said 44-year-old Ramnaresh Yadav, a sanitation worker in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, sanitation and public hygiene have been prioritised heavily by Delhi’s civic bodies. MCD has spent nearly 16 per cent of its annual budget every year for sanitation, with the three municipal bodies spending more than they used to before the announcement of PM Modi’s campaign.

But one of the major issues that come to the fore is the availability of revenue at the BJP-ruled civic body’s disposal. Those at the helm argued that the Delhi government, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has never released funds allocated for civic bodies on time. The East Delhi Corporation (EDMC) especially has faced the brunt of the cash crunch.

Many have argued that when it comes to sanitation, there is a discrepancy in the annual budget allocation for the three civic bodies. For instance, east Delhi, which is more densely populated and generates more waste per capita than south Delhi, receives lesser funds to tackle the issue of sanitation compared to its south Delhi counterpart.

“East Delhi’s biggest issue is sanitation. To tackle the issue we don’t have sufficient funds. In an area like south Delhi, where a large portion of revenue is generated through house taxes, something like that is not possible in east Delhi because not everyone pays house tax here. The Delhi government needs to think of ways to generate alternative sources of income,” said EDMC Mayor Satya Sharma.

She also added that if funds were released on time as per third and fourth Delhi finance commission, situation would have been much better.

Residents of east Delhi meanwhile remain skeptical on the issue. “It doesn’t seem so that sanitation as such is anyone’s priority. All we see is one party blaming the other, while the common public have to bear the burden of lack of any action,” said Shankar Chaurasia, a resident of east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

“It is not a great sight when you step out for the day, to look at garbage in front of your house. And when I am sitting in my shop, all the garbage during the day is just accumulated in front of it,” said Manish Sharma, a shopkeeper and resident of Mayur Vihar.

