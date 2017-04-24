‘No Braille, wasn’t allowed to press button’

Ram Vilas and Deepa Das on Sunday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Ram Vilas and Deepa Das on Sunday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

“You should have brought a companion,” the presiding officer in a school in northwest Delhi told Deepa Das. The voters stared at the commotion at this polling station as Deepa and her husband Ram Vilas, both visually impaired, waited to cast their vote at ward number 35 in Karala village.

The police constable who had guided Ram, Deepa and their toddler into the polling booth prompted a man, whose job was to put indelible ink on voters’ fingers, to help Ram cast his vote.

From behind the small enclosure that contained the EVM, Ram whispered his choice into the man’s ears, and he pressed the button. “But you should have held my finger and I should have pressed the EVM,” Ram yelled. “This is not right.”

Rule 49N of The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, states that “if the presiding officer is satisfied that owing to blindness… an elector is unable to recognise the symbol on the balloting unit of the voting machine… the presiding officer shall permit the elector to take with him a companion of not less than 18 years of age to the voting compartment to record the vote on his behalf…” It also states that “no person shall be permitted to act as the companion of more than one elector at any polling station on the same day”.

When it was Deepa’s turn to vote, the presiding officer reprimanded her for not bringing along a companion for help. After much deliberation, the man supposed to put the indelible ink was asked to fill in once again. This time, after Deepa whispered her choice of party into his ear, he guided her hand to the button.

“I wasn’t very happy that the EVMs did not have Braille on them and that I wasn’t allowed to press the machine,” Ram told The Indian Express later. He added that he came out to vote because “there is a lot of garbage where I live and nobody ever clears it”.

