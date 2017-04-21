MCD polls: Delhi HC quashes AAP’s plea for deployment of VVPAT machines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a petition by the Aam Aadmi Party government seeking the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) electronic voting machines for the upcoming civic polls. The court stated that the government’s plea cannot be enforced in the ’11th hour’ as it will amount to ‘stalling’ of the municipal corporation elections, scheduled on Sunday, April 23. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government alleges that the BJP government tampered with EVM machines during some of the recently-concluded by-polls.

“Cannot order use of VVPAT EVMs at the 11th hour as it would amount to stalling the election process,” the High Court observed, according to news agency PTI.

In its plea, the government sought the court’s direction to both the Election Commission of India and the state Election Commission to use second generation EVMs to ensure transparency in voting.

VVPAT machines, which are currently deployed only in certain constituencies, display to the voter the candidate and party he has voted for, for a period of seven seconds. This ensures there is no discrepancy between the voter’s choice and the vote cast. AAP alleges that other machines can be tampered with in such a way that any vote cast will reflect in favour of the BJP.

