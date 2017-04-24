Some confusion, machine malfunction

L K Tripathi, a school teacher, also faced similar problems. Supporters of Kalpana Kumari, the BJP candidate, tried to intervene but in vain. L K Tripathi, a school teacher, also faced similar problems. Supporters of Kalpana Kumari, the BJP candidate, tried to intervene but in vain.

Sunday’s MCD polls saw a fair share of glitches — from faulty EVMs to names being absent from voters’ list. At the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) at Timarpur, many people said they were turned away due to the lack of voting slips despite them having voter I-cards. “They are sending me back and forth and I don’t even know why,” said Rahisha Begum.

When Raju Tiwari, a government employee, reached SKV at Timarpur, his name was missing from the list. “The official website showed me this booth but they have changed it this year,” he said.

L K Tripathi, a school teacher, also faced similar problems. Supporters of Kalpana Kumari, the BJP candidate, tried to intervene but in vain. “Neither party workers nor polling booth agents were of any help. The state election commission should have been more accurate with their information. I’ll just return home now,” Tripathi said. Smita Gupta, a JNU student, said she had to go back and take a printout of her voting slip after finding it missing from the list.

State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said that while there may have been shortcomings on the part of the commission, “it is the duty of the voter to check the voter list ahead of the elections”. He added that over a lakh people ensured the smooth conduct of elections and small errors could have been avoided by checking the lists earlier.

