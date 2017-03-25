MCD Polls: Delhi Congress launches campaign on Facebook

Anil Malik (right) with Ajay Maken after joining the Congress on Thursday. Express Anil Malik (right) with Ajay Maken after joining the Congress on Thursday. Express

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee kicked off their social media campaign Friday, with Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Maken taking questions on Facebook and detailing the party’s solutions to Delhi’s problems ahead of the MCD polls.

The “Dilli ki baat, Dil ke saath” programme — a live Q&A session — saw the participation of about 8,000 people, according to the party, with many asking questions on the state of sanitation, pollution and if the party will give an opportunity to the youth in the polls. The event also saw a discussion on the proposed roadmap for fiscal recovery of the MCDs — recently released by the Congress in the presence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Responding to a question on how the Bombay Municipal Corporation earns a significant revenue from outdoor advertisements, Maken said by plugging leakages and with more transparency, MCDs can recover their financial strength without increasing taxes.

“The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not paid pension for the past 27 months, the South for 20 months and the East for 44 months. MCDs could not pay salaries of sanitation workers and had to go on strike five times to get their wages. The MCDs also owe salary arrears to the tune of Rs 1,538 crore to sanitation workers. The Bombay Municipal Corporation has a fixed deposit of Rs 51,000 crore,” he said.

