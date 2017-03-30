MCD polls: Congress releases blueprint on primary healthcare, education

CONTINUING ITS proposal to provide “workable solutions to Delhi’s problems”, the Delhi Congress Wednesday released a blueprint for a possible overhaul of primary education and primary health services under the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. The party has involved senior leaders Salman Khursheed and Shashi Tharoor to prepare the document.

Stating that the teacher-student ratio in municipal schools was “unacceptable”, former MoS HRD Shashi Tharoor said, “There has been a dramatic drop in the number of students from the schools run by three MCDs since AAP came to power.”

He said, if elected to power, the Congress will set up an “empowered group” to revamp the MCD schools. “There are around 6,500 vacancies for teachers and a lack of infrastructure,” Tharoor said.

The party has proposed to deposit Rs 1,000 in the accounts of each student enrolling in MCD schools “as an incentive” to be made available to them after graduating. Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid said there are “overlapping” roles among multiple agencies resulting in “lack of coordination” in providing health services to the people. “If the six super- specialty hospitals run by the MCDs are handed over to Delhi government, the MCDs could save about Rs 650 crore,” he said.

