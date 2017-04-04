MCD polls: BJP fields 27 Purvanchali candidates

The BJP has also fielded two women candidates on general seats besides giving tickets to them for reserved wards. (Representational image) The BJP has also fielded two women candidates on general seats besides giving tickets to them for reserved wards. (Representational image)

The BJP has this time fielded nearly double the number of Purvanchali background candidates in the MCD polls, as compared to the last civic body polls held in 2012.

The party has fielded nearly 10 per cent Purvanchali candidates in a total of 272 wards in three municipal corporations going to polls on April 23. “In the last MCD elections, the BJP fielded 14 Purvanchali candidates. This time the number has been raised to 27,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

The party has been focusing on sizable number of Purvanchali voters. The natives of Eastern UP and Bihar settled in the city, after Tiwari, himself a Purvanchali, became president of the Delhi BJP in December last year. Tiwari started his reality check tours of unauthorised colonies and slums after becoming the president of Delhi BJP to interact with residents who mostly belong to UP and Bihar, to “expose” the Aam Aadmi Party that swept Assembly polls in Delhi in 2015 backed by a strong support from Purvanchali voters.

Half of the total 272 wards of three municipal corporations are reserved for women candidates. The BJP has also fielded two women candidates on general seats besides giving tickets to them for reserved wards.

The women candidates include Rinki Kumar, a specially abled worker of the party, who has been given ticket to contest elections from Lado Saray ward in South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Tiwari said that the rule of not giving tickets to sitting councilors was strictly followed, adding that four sitting district presidents who have been given tickets for the MCD polls will be soon replaced by new faces.

He also dismissed reports of “fights” involving himself and the party MPs over ticket distribution. “All the seven MPs of the BJP in Delhi including myself are very much satisfied with the way tickets have been distributed. The reports of fights are rumours,” he said.

