MCD polls: BJP chalks out media strategy

The Delhi BJP Wednesday chalked out its media strategy to take on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming municipal corporation polls. Called ‘naye bharat ki nayi rajdhani’, a vision proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said the party is visualising turning Delhi into a smart city.

“The BJP want a digitalised Delhi with facilities and an exterior like that of any international capital. In this endeavour, it will discuss best practices adopted by many states and capitals across the world,” a source said. Sources also said the party will soon launch its slogan for the polls.

The central leadership, which has taken on the reins of the Delhi unit, has told workers and leaders to research issues well and not indulge in a blame game. It has also issued detailed objectives for the unit.

“The unit has been told to propagate the corporations’ achievements in the municipal polls and to bring up the CAG report on public money spent on advertisements outside Delhi by AAP.”

The party is also considering independent surveys by professional organisations to assess ground-level support. To look more credible, the BJP is also seeking opinions on hiring a ‘third party’ to propagate its agenda on social media.

Apart from this, NGOs and other welfare societies are likely to be involved in raising issues such as women’s security in the capital. “The AAP government could see itself cornered on this issue if questions are raised by others and not just by political parties,” the source said.

The party will also analyse the media reports on a daily basis. “We won’t commit the same mistakes we did in 2015. We will ensure that people of Delhi interact with us,” the source said.

