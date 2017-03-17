MCD polls: Aspirants list ‘service to RSS’ in forms

Hoping it will help them secure a ticket for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi, BJP members are listing connections with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and relations to post holders in the party as ‘qualifications’ in their applications.

As aspirants flood the Delhi BJP office to submit their ‘biodatas’, the achievements and qualifications column of a majority of them has their “service to RSS” listed as an important qualification. While male aspirants have mentioned that they have completed first or second year of training that RSS conducts, women have listed their male family members’ association with the saffron outfit.

Many have even listed the work they have done for the MPs and MLAs when they were contesting elections. One particular candidate has gone to extent of writing that he is an “active worker of party since birth”.

Earlier this week, the party had announced that sitting councillors or their family members would not be allowed to contest the polls, and that young and fresh faces would be given a chance to fight anti-incumbency. The aspirants are now using any leverage they can get to bag a ticket.

“My father has been associated with the RSS for 45 years and dedicated his life to the service of the organisation,” wrote one of the women aspirants.

With half of the wards now reserved for women candidates, wives and daughters-in-law of many former or current post holders in the state committees have applied as well. “My husband was a district president and worked hard in the elections to help the party win,” is what the form of a woman aspirant read.

Neatly lined-up in plastic covers, with photographs that have ‘special effects’, the biodatas are stacked at the office. The fate of these applications could be gauged from the fact that most have not even been picked up yet. “Flaunting the connections assures the candidate that he or she be considered,” a leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now