MCD polls: AAP’s poll promise – Clean toilets across city

After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s jibes at the BJP for “not listening even to their own leader” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and failing to construct public toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the party is set to propose construction of adequate toilet complexes across the capital in residential and commercial areas in the party’s manifesto for the municipal polls.

During his rallies in the capital, Kejriwal has hit out at the BJP-led municipal corporations for not meeting the target of building 30,107 community toilets by March last year. “While the BJP-led MCDs have failed to meet their target of building community toilets, the Delhi government has exceeded its target of constructing 1,982 toilets and has made 4,656 community toilets. Of these, a large number has been made by the DUSIB,” said a senior AAP functionary.

As part of its election manifesto, the AAP will propose the construction of state public toilet complexes with round-the-clock water supply. “We are going to promise hygienic toilet complexes without any usage fee, urinals with 24-hour water supply, bathing areas with four-hour water supply each in the mornings and evenings, separate toilets and bathing areas for men and women and separate stalls for infant care,” said a party leader.

