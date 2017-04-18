MCD polls: AAP moves Delhi High Court seeking use of VVPAT machines with EVMs

Photo for representational purpose (File Photo) Photo for representational purpose (File Photo)

Amid the on-going debate on the use of Electronic Voting Machines, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking the use of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines along with the EVMs for the upcoming MCD polls. The AAP and Congress, in Delhi, have demanded that the Election Commission conduct the polls using paper ballots instead of EVMs citing the doubts of machines being tampered.

The issue of EVM tampering first surfaced after BSP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati alleged that BJP received a massive mandate in the state because of the fault in machines which led to votes being caste in favour of the saffron party no matter which button the voter pressed.

The VVPAT machine is connected with EVMs and dispenses a paper proof for the voters so that they can verify their vote is cast correctly. In the run up to MCD elections, there has been a heated exchange between AAP and the Election Commission.

Earlier, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the EC of arrogance and not accepting that there could be a fault with the EVMs. In response, the EC challenged that it was not possible to tamper the EVMs.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken had also raised the issue and wrote to Kejriwal as well as the SEC seeking the use of paper ballots. “Serious doubts have cropped up in the minds of the voters as to the free and fair nature of the electoral process,” Maken wrote in his letter.

However, the EC made it clear that the MCD elections will be conducted using EVMs after which the AAP has now demanded the use of VVPAT machines.

