MCD polls: AAP made broom its symbol, then swept our problems under the rug, says sanitation worker

Delay in salaries a particularly sore point.

Smoking a hookah and leafing through pages of a diary he’s maintained over the last two-and-a-half-years, Rajbir Gogalia points to newspaper articles he has saved since the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was pushed into an acute financial crisis. He has been quoted in one of them, while there are hand-written notes next to others.

“Hamare Valmiki samaaj mein janata bohot bholi hai (People in our Valmiki community are very simple),” he says. He says this to explain why he voted for the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls. “They came to us with a symbol that is our livelihood and made tall promises, but they never once looked back.”

He is one of approximately 25,000 safaikaramcharis, recently renamed paryavaran sahayaks by the East civic body, who reside in JJ colonies of Trilokpuri. Pushpa, a resident of Block 17 and a sanitation worker for over 15 years, says they have been struggling for salary every two or three months since early-2015, “since the AAP came to power” in Delhi.

“After three months, shopkeepers stopped lending to us. They kept our debit cards as security before lending us any groceries,” she says. Like Pushpa, many of them lay blame on the same door: “Dilli sarkar. They came to us holding brooms high, and haven’t come back since. Everyone voted for them then.”

A common grievance in the capital’s safaikaramchari colonies is the “unkept promise” of regularising contractual employees of the corporation. Another safaikaramchari in the area, who did not wish to be named, says that earlier, anyone with 240 hazris in attendance registers was regularised, and now people who have been working as contractual workers for 15-20 years, earning Rs 9,000 a month, are still awaiting confirmation of appointment.

They also rue the delay in release of arrears which, for many, is money that could lay the foundation of a house or help arrange marriage ceremonies of their children. Sitting outside her son’s cycle repair shop in south Delhi’s Madangir, Gayatri, a sanitation worker serving under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for over 10 years, says she has not been able to have her own house constructed because her arrears are yet to be released.

“I was given the job after my husband, a safaikaramchari, passed away,” she says. Gayatri has supported seven children with the meagre salary she gets as a contractual employee. Her son, Amitabh (28), says he was born in the tin shed they still live in. “The money owed to us after my father died is yet to come. My mother has been working for the corporation for 10 years and my brother for 14, but they are yet to become permanent. Govern-ments have changed, but no one has paid any attention,” he says.

While officials attribute the delay in salaries to insufficient funds, Delhi government claims to have released all dues. A sense of disillusionment with the government is evident amid the safaikaramcharis. In all their strikes — five, in the last two years — they have pointed out that their demands are only limited to being paid. Over 90,000 sanitation workers work under the North, South and East civic bodies.

