MCD Polls: A tale of two songs: Kher’s tune takes back seat as Tiwari croons for BJP

Manoj Tiwari, Kailash Kher. Manoj Tiwari, Kailash Kher.

The BJP’s MCD campaign seems to have hit a jarring note. Sources told The Indian Express that singer Kailash Kher had composed and sung a song to be officially released as the party’s anthem for the polls. But plans for a big-ticket launch event have been shelved since Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had also recorded and released a song for the party.

Sources told The Indian Express that Kher’s composition has all the ingredients of an official anthem — the party’s slogan, praise of the Prime Minister as well as a mention of the party symbol, the lotus.

But since Tiwari was the first to release his song, Bhajpa Dil Mein, BJP central leaders are of the opinion that launching a new one by Kher could undermine the Delhi BJP chief’s status and even give rise to rumours that all is not well between him and senior party leaders. Instead, sources said, Kher’s song is likely to see a “soft launch” in the coming days, with the party planning to introduce it on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kher said he had been asked by the central BJP leadership to compose a song that featured the party’s slogan. “I don’t know why my song has not been officially released. You have to ask the party that,” Kher said. “I worked for two days in a row without sleep to record the song. I sent it to the BJP on April 6,” he said.

Tiwari’s song was released late last month. “We received a proposal from Kher, but when ‘Bhajpa dil mein’ was launched, everyone liked it. Thus, to my knowledge, Kher’s song wasn’t even recorded,” he said.

Just like Tiwari, Kher, too, wrote the lyrics himself. “The song is not for fun; its aim is to inspire people who have been bombarded with lies. When I say ‘kamal khilana hai’, I mean you come face to face with god, your heart blooms when you think of god… The BJP has started something new — introducing new faces and not fielding relatives is revolutionary. I was asked by the BJP leadership to record a song but it could not be released,” Kher said.

The lyrics to Kher’s song go: “Badal raha hai desh, ab badlegi Dilli, bohot dagmagai hai ab sambhlegi Dilli… Naye chehre nayi urja nayi udaan ho… har ghar har ghar kamal nishan ho… duniya mein Rajdhani ki nayi pehchaan ho. Dili ke haathon mein Dilli ki kamaan ho… Sabka saath sabka vikas, bas ek hi sapna hai, Modi ke kadam se kadam mila Dilli ko chalna hai… Dilli ka gaurav vaibhav wapas lana hai, har dil mein har ghar mein kamal khilana hai, dil hai Bharat ka, Dilli ab jeet ke dikhlana hai.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now