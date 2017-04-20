MCD polls: 43 government officials get show cause notice for skipping training

As many as 43 Delhi government officers have been issued show cause notice by the Returning Officer (RO) of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for dereliction of election duty. “The action comes after 43 officers of Delhi government’s Revenue Department had skipped an election training session on April 13. Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, show cause notices have been issued against them,” an official said.

The RO has sought written explanation from the “delinquent” officials as to why, under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, action should not be initiated against them.

The official said if the written explanation is not satisfactory, strict action will be taken against such officers for dereliction of poll duty.

Elections to all three civic bodies — South, North and East Municipal Corporations — will be held on April 23, while the counting will take place on April 26.

