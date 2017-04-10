MCD Polls 2017: SP to contest in 34 wards

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is going to fight from 34 wards in the Delhi municipal elections. The party will contest on party’s official symbol — the ‘cycle’.

The party’s state unit will kick off its election campaign from Monday with the release of a manifesto. Also, the party’s top brass from UP has been invited for canvassing.

SP’s Delhi state unit president Usha Yadav said SP-supported candidates had contested previous municipal elections too but then they had contested without party symbol and three had won. “We are hopeful to win more seats this time because we are going to contest on the party’s official symbol,” Yadav said.

“The party has engaged party senior leaders from UP, for campaigning,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now