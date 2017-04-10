MCD Polls 2017: On AAP hoardings, it’s Arvind Kejriwal vs Vijender Gupta

An AAP hoarding in the city. Express An AAP hoarding in the city. Express

In an attempt to divert attention from the new Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari — who has promised ‘new faces’ in the upcoming municipal polls — and play up on BJP’s anti-incumbency, the AAP through its hoardings and advertisement campaign has pitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

The party will seek votes on Kejriwal’s ‘clean’ governance as opposed to ‘failures’ of Gupta, who has remained a municipal councillor and chairman of the MCD Standing Committee.

As part of its campaign, the AAP has put up hoardings across the capital that read “MCD ki baagdor kisko (who will be given the responsibility of MCD)”, pitting Kejriwal against Gupta. The campaign is similar to what AAP attempted in Goa, pitting its CM candidate Elvis Gomes against then CM Laxmikant Parsekar and seeking votes on the promise of “corruption-free governance”. “The Delhi voters know who to trust. They trust Kejriwal, who kept his word on electricity and water and will again do so on abolishing house tax, making Delhi garbage-free and MCD corruption-free,” said Ashish Talwar, AAP Delhi in-charge.

“By pitting Gupta against Kejriwal, we are making the civic polls what it should be, local and personal,” an AAP leader said.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, Gupta finished third behind Kejriwal and Sheila Dikshit, while in 2015, he was elected MLA from Rohini.

