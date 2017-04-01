MCD Polls 2017: NDMC presents report card on its achievements in last five years

BJP leaders claimed that the NDMC endeavoured to provide the best civic services to the people despite financial problems. BJP leaders claimed that the NDMC endeavoured to provide the best civic services to the people despite financial problems.

The leaders in BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) presented their report card on the works carried out by it in the past five years.

NDMC Mayor Sanjiv Nayyar, Chairman of Standing Committee Parvesh Wahi and Leader of House Vijay Prakash Pandey enumerated the work done in areas of primary health and education, street lighting, garbage collection.

In the run up to the MCD polls, the three municipal corporations ruled by BJP are presenting their report cards for the work done by them during 2012-2017.

They, however, ducked questions on development of parking facilities, house tax and delay in completion of Rani Laxmi Bai flyover that come under the purview of the civic body.

The leaders claimed that the municipal corporation endeavoured to provide the best civic services to the people despite financial problems.

“Although we serve those areas that contribute to maximum revenue but the Delhi government did not increase our share in it,” Pandey claimed in a press conference at the Delhi BJP office.

A report card was presented a few days ago by leaders of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) which is also ruled by the BJP.

The election for 104 wards each in the NDMC and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and 64 in the EDMC, will be held on April 3.

