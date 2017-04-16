MCD Polls 2017: Congress would close Ghazipur landfill site if voted to power, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh today visited the Ghazipur landfill site and stressed that Congress would close all such sites within two years if it is voted to rule the civic bodies.

The national capital has three sanitation landfill sites–Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa–where garbage and construction debris are dumped by East, South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The landfills appear as small hillocks from a distance as they have completed there life cycle but are still used for dumping waste material.

“These sites in the national capital are a disgrace not only for the government but also for the society. They risk the health of local residents,” Ramesh, a former Environment Minister, said.

A city as populous as the national capital generates approximately 9,000 metric ton garbage and waste daily. More than 40 per cent (3,600 metric ton) of it goes untreated, he said.

The Congress, as part of its blueprint for improved sanitation, promises “zero landfill” Delhi in its campaign for the MCD polls.

Efficient waste management system including proper segregation and composting needs to be implemented in Delhi at the earliest, Ramesh said as he explained plans of the party for solid waste management.

“The Congress-run civic bodies will strictly adhere to the revised Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and keeping up with the best practices, the 5-R concept for waste-management-reduce, reuse, recover, recycle and re-manufacture, will be implemented,” he added.

