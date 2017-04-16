MCD Polls 2017: BJP releases manifesto, assures revolutionary changes in Delhi

The BJP said they will make the national capital free from corruption and make sure every pointer mentioned in the manifesto is implemented with sincerity. (Representational Image) The BJP said they will make the national capital free from corruption and make sure every pointer mentioned in the manifesto is implemented with sincerity. (Representational Image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming municipal polls in Delhi.

To provide relief to small traders and shopkeepers paying high conversion charges, the Delhi BJP announced lower rates.

The manifesto also focuses on education and health sectors.

To improve the standard of education in municipal schools, compulsory English from nursery, compulsory moral education for classes I to V, computer labs for class IV and V students and a change in the midday meal menu to include more nutrients are a part of the manifesto.

The BJP in its manifesto asserted that they are not merely announcing but they determined to bring change in the national capital.

Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana will be introduced wherein every meal will be served for Rs. 10.

A nodal officer will be appointed to bring transparency in the works of the MCD and to monitor development works.

The manifesto also stated that the party will make sure the presence of women rise in the Startup India campaign.

Property tax of religious and social places will be charged for Rupee one.

The move will benefit those who couldn’t pay the tax and are still paying penalties.

Every week a council meeting will be arranged with the Resident welfare association (RWA).

The BJP said they will make the national capital free from corruption and make sure every pointer mentioned in the manifesto is implemented with sincerity.

The general election to three municipal corporations of Delhi will be held this month.

