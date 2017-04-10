MCD Polls 2017: BJP plans two-tier system to clean garbage in city

With the politics over waste dumped on Delhi roads during safai karamchari strikes picking up steam in the MCD poll campaign, the BJP has come up with a “two-tier” plan to ensure the city is clean, if they come to power.

“Now, we have corporations safai karamcharis who pick up waste from dhalaos and in many places, tipper dump trucks are used to collect waste from houses. We will not jeopardise the jobs of the safai karamcharis but will involve private players to pick up waste as well,” said a senior leader.

The BJP, in its manifesto, also proposed to buy compactors. “Compactors get the work without much spill-over. It compresses waste and dumps all of it in garbage trucks,” added the leader.

Admitting the need to address waste management in a better way, BJP leaders, however, claimed that they have done more work regarding this than the previous Congress regime.

“We have increased the capacity of three waste management plants and landfill sites are managed. We have started a garbage green waste disposal plant. We are making efforts to get more land for the same. However, the exercise takes time. The issue of cleanliness is our prime agenda set up by none other than PM himself,” said a senior leader.

The AAP and Congress have been targetting the BJP over safai karamchari strikes, due to which the east Delhi roads had turned into a garbage dump.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now