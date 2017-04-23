MCD polls 2017: Arvind Kejriwal questions SEC over EVM ‘malfunctioning’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to Twitter to lash out at State Election Commission over alleged reports of EVM malfunctioning during the MCD elections. “Reports from all over Delhi of EVM malfunction, people with voter slips not allowed to vote. What is SEC doing?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Voting in the MCD elections in Delhi started at 8:00 am on Sunday and ended at around 5:50 pm. As per the latest trends, only 35 per cent eligible voters excercised their franchise till 2:00 pm.

Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, raised the issue of EVM tampering ahead of MCD polls and demanded that the elections be conducted using paper ballot. AAP also moved the Delhi High Court over demand of VVPAT machines.

According to a PTI report, one SEC official had admitted that there were ‘technical glitches’ in some of the machines but those were rectified. BJP has won the last two MCD elections and this year the party introduced new faces under the leadership of state president Manoj Tiwari. The result for MCD polls will be declared on April 25.

