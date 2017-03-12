MCD polls 2017: Amit Shah to kick off campaign on March 19

THE FIRST list of BJP candidates for municipal polls is likely to be announced between March 20 and 25, national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal told party cadre in a series of meetings on Wednesday. The campaign for the civic polls will be kickstarted when BJP national president Amit Shah addresses booth-level cadre at Ramlila Maidan on March 19.

About, 50,000 party workers are supposed to attend the event and the party claims it has finished the process of reaching out to people at the booth-level. There are 13,372 booths, and each has five members.

Sources in the party said Shah is attempting to reach out to grassroot-level workers (panna pramukhs) during the campaign, like he did during the 2015 assembly polls.

Sources said a core committee meeting will soon be convened to decide on the criteria for candidates. “The district presidents have been asked to either contest or retain their position. But the final criteria is slated to be finalised during the meeting,” a senior leader said.

With Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari campaigning for almost a month in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states, party workers were a worried lot as the opposition parties had announced their list of candidates.

“The party is planning to throw its heavyweights into poll campaigning. Senior MPs and ministers will address public meetings to ensure the BJP retains its hold on the corporations,” another senior leader said.