MCD poll posters: 16 FIRs for property defacement

Days after meeting several candidates, Delhi Police has started taking action against them as part of the drive they started on Thursday. Shahdara district police registered 16 FIRs in 24 hours for defacement of property against those who pasted posters of candidates contesting MCD polls .

The candidates in some of these cases have been named, police said. Sources said most of the candidates named in the FIR are from AAP and the Congress.

Police said senior officers met candidates over the last few days, and told them about the guidelines — including not putting any poster on any public property. “From Thursday, police started their drive and registered cases under The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. Those who are putting posters, banners and flags of candidates on Metro pillars, walls of buildings have been charged under the Act,” the officer said.

