MCD poll date changed in view of CBSE exams

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday postponed the date for elections to the three municipal corporations of Delhi by a day. Polls will now be held on April 23 instead of April 22, and correspondingly, counting of votes has also been shifted to April 26 from the previously stated April 25.

The SEC has stated that the dates have been shifted in the wake of the CBSE board exams being held on April 22. Class XII students will take the Hindi Core/ Elective and five other language exams on the date. The dates for notification of election, filing and withdrawal of nominations remain unchanged.

During the announcement of the polls on March 14, the election commissioner had stated that while all exam dates have been taken into account while deciding the date for the election, the date could be moved but “an election is as essential as an exam”.

The Class XII mass media exam is scheduled for April 26 when counting of votes will take place. The CBSE exams for classes X and XII began on March 9 this year. The Class X exams will end on April 10, while the Class XII exams will continue till April 29. The SEC will appoint 136 teams to monitor the enforcement of model code of conduct with every team comprising officials from the three MCDs and the Delhi police to supervise the elections.

Returning officers (ROs) in each ward will be in charge of the team. The team will submit inspection reports to the respective ROs and further action will be initiated as per the provisions of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007, if violations are observed.

More than 13,000 polling stations have been identified, mapped and reassigned post delimitation of wards in the capital. SEC has deployed 72 ROs, 272 assistant ROs and 11 district election officers (DEOs) for conducting the civic polls.With delimitation changing the boundaries of several wards, the SEC is also tasked with public awareness surrounding these changes.

A special awareness drive will be carried out in the last two weeks before the election to sensitise people about their respective polling stations and other instructions. Eight political parties are in the fray for the civic polls at 272 wards in 68 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

