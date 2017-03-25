MCD poll campaign: Congress’ Ajay Maken interacts with Delhiites on Facebook

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken . (File photo) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken . (File photo)

Interacting with Delhiites on a Facebook live session, the Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken hit out at AAP and BJP and explained his party’s vision for a financially self reliant municipal corporations in the city.

The live question-answer session ‘Dillikibaat, Dilkesaath’ was joined by about 8000 viewers who posed over 2000 questions to Maken who replied 220 queries before moving to a video interaction with the audience.

“It is important to reach out to the audience through multiple social media platforms in order to expose the massive misgovernance of AAP and BJP in Delhi,” Maken said.

He stressed that unless the MCDs are made financially self-reliant and enabled to generate their own funds, they cannot meet the expectations of the people.

“Delhi is the dirtiest city in India- thanks to misgovernance and corruption in MCD. Unprecedented 407 people died in 2015 because of Dengue and more than 300 during 2016,” he said in a reply to another question.

The Facebook event revolved around the fiscal roadmap that was recently released by the Congress, said a statement released by the party.

