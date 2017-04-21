MCD, NDMC, SDMC, EDMC Delhi Municipal election results 2012, full list of winners from all wards and what is expected in MCD Elections 2017?

Delhi MCD polls: At least 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed to provide security cover for the elections. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar Delhi MCD polls: At least 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed to provide security cover for the elections. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

With the high-stakes Municipal Corporation elections just two days away in Delhi, the Congress, BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are locked in a tight battle for power in the capital. This year’s election will witness at least 1.1 lakh first time voters and over 1.3 crore people who are eligible to vote. Keeping this in mind, the State Election Commission is preparing well for the electoral exercise that will be spread over 13,000 booths spanning 272 wards. At least 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed to provide security cover for the elections. The polling time begins at 8 am.

Delhi goes to polls on April 23, the results for which will be out on April 26.

Here are lists of all the winners in Delhi MCD polls 2012:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation:

Kesh Rani from the BJP won in Narela (W)

Mohan Prasad Bhardwaj from the BJP won in Bankner (G)

Aruna from the Congress won in Alipur (SCW)

Reeta from the BSP won in Bakhtawar Pur (W)

Ram Kishan Bansiwal from the BJP won in Bhalswa Jahangir Pur (SC)

Gulab Singh from the LJP won in Mukund Pur (G)

Aman Tyagi from the Congress won in Burari (W)

Rajpal Rana from the BJP won in Jharoda (G)

Guddi Devi Jaddav from the Congress won in Malka Ganj (SCW)

Sunita from the Congress won in Timarpur (W)

Rajni Abbi from the BJP won in Mukharjee Nagar (G)

Reema Kaur from the BJP won in GTB Nagar (W)

Mukesh Kumar Goel from the Congress won in Dhir Pur (G)

Neelam Bhudhiraja from the BJP won in Adarsh Nagar (W)

Parmesh Kumar Chauhan from the BSP won in Sarai Pipal Thala (G)

Parma Bhai Solanki from the Congress won in Jahangir Puri – I (SC)

Mamta from the BJP won in Samaypur Badli (SCW)

Anguri Devi from the BJP win in Libas Pur (W)

Ajeet Singh Yadav from the Congress won in Bhalswa (G)

Satyawati Chauhan from the BJP won in Jahangir Puri – II (W)

Pravesh Wahi from the BJP won in Rohini (G)

Shashi from the Congress won in Rithala (W)

Anil Sharma from the BJP won in Budh Vihar (G)

Pushpa from the IND won in Vijay Vihar (W)

Devender Solanki From the BJP won in Pooth Kalan (G)

Sharadhanand Sangwan from the Congress won in Sahibabad Daulat Pur (SC)

Jag Roshani from the BJP won in Begumpur (W)

Devender Kumar from the Congress won in Bawana (G)

Manisha from the Congress won in Karala (W)

Azad Singh from the BJP won in Mundaka (G)

Bhoomi Rachhoya from the Congress won in Nangloi Jat West (SCW)

Reeta from the IND won in Nilothi (W)

Ram Dayal Mahto from the BJP won in Pratap Vihar (G)

Nirmala from the BJP won in Nithari (W)

Satyapal Singh from the BSP won in Kirari Suleman Nagar (SC)

Pushpraj from the BSP won in Prem Nagar (G)

Sushila Kumari from the BJP won in Sultanpuri East (SCW)

Manju Devi from the BJP won in Mangolpuri North (W)

Prabhu Dayal from the BSP won in Sultanpur Majra (G)

Manisha Gupta from the BSP won in Sultanpuri South (W)

Surender Mohan Pandey from the BJP won in Guru Harikishan Nagar (G)

Prithvi Singh Rathore from the Congress won in Peeragarhi (SC)

Satyam Yadav from the Congress won in Nangloi East (W)

Raghuvinder Shokeen from the BJP won in Quammruddin Nagar (G)

Sanjana Singh from the BJP won in Rohini South (W)

Seema from the Congress won in Mangolpuri East (SCW)

Ashok from the Congress won in Mangolpuri (G)

Poonam from the BSP won in Mangolpuri West (W)

Vijay Prakash Pandey from the BJP won in Rohini North (G)

Dr Shobha Vijender from the BJP won in Rohini Central (W)

Tara Chand Bansal from the BJP won in Rohini East (G)

Neelam Goel from the BJP won in Naharpur (W)

Chandi Ram Chawla from the BJP won in Pitampura South (G)

Rekha Gupta from the BJP won in Pitampura North (W)

Ram Kishan Singhal from the BJP won in Shalimar Bagh North (G)

Mamta Nagpal from the BJP won in Shalimar Bagh South (W)

Sanjiv Nayyar from the BJP won in Paschim Vihar South (G)

Renu Kamboj from the BJP won in Paschim Vihar North (W)

Dev Raj Arora from the Congress won in Rani Bagh (G)

Jyoti Aggarwal from the Congress won in Sarswati Vihar (W)

Suresh Kumar from the IND won in Tri Nagar (G)

Gita Yadav from the Congress won in Rampura (W)

Tilak Ram Gupta from the BJP won in Kohat Enclave (G)

Kishan Lal from the BJP won in Shakurpur (SC)

Sonia from the Congress won in Nimiri Colony (SCW)

Meera Aggarwal from the BJP won in Sawan Park (W)

Dr Mahender Nagpal from the BJP won in Wazirpur (G)

Poonam Sharma from the BJP won in Ashok Vihar (W)

Arvind Garg from the BJP won in Kamla Nagar (G)

Renu Gupta from the BJP won in Rana Pratap Bagh (W)

Madhav Prasad from the BJP won in Sangam Park (SC)

Surender Gupta from the BJP won in Model Town (G)

Neelam Dhiman from the BJP won in Shastri Nagar (W)

Prerna Singh from the Congress won in Inderlok Colony (SCW)

Satbir Sharma from the Congress won in Kishan Ganj (G)

Pinki Jain from the BJP won in Deputy Ganj (W)

Harsh Sharma from the Congress won in Kashmere Gate (G)

Naina Premwani from the Congress won in Majnu ka Tila (W)

Khurrum Iqbal from the RLD won in Jama Masjid (G)

Surekha from the BJP won in Chandni Chowk (W)

Ramesh Dutta from the Congress won in Minto Road (G)

Rakesh Kumar from the RLD won in Kucha Pandit (SC)

Seema Tahira from the Congress won in Bazar Sita Ram (W)

Aaley Mohd. Iqbal from the RLD won in Turkman Gate (G)

Saima Riaz from the Congress won in Idgah Road (W)

Imran Hussain from the RLD won in Ballimaran (G)

Lata from the BJP won in Ram Nagar (SCW)

Hoor Bano from the BJP won in Qasabpura (W)

Virender Babbar from the BJP won in Paharganj (G)

Madhu Khurana from the Congress won in Model Basti (W)

Ravinder Gupta from the BJP won in Karol Bagh (G)

Yogender Chandoliya from the BJP won in Dev Nagar (SC)

Shyam Bala from the BJP won in Baljit Nagar (W)

Dr Bhim Singh Sharma from the BJP won in West Patel Nagar (G)

Poornima Vidyarthi from the BJP won in East Patel Nagar (SCW)

Archna Gupta from the BJP won in New Ranjit Nagar (W)

Raj Kumar Lamba from the BJP won in Kirti Nagar (G)

Usha Mehta from the BJP won in Mansarovar Garden (W)

Bharat Bhushan Madan from the BJP won in Moti Nagar (G)

Surinder Kaur from the BJP won in Karampura (W)

Rajesh Bhatia from the BJP won in Rajinder Nagar (G)

Prem Lata from the Congress won in Pusa (W)

Suraj Kumar from the BJP won in Inderpuri (SC)

Pramod Tanwar from the IND won in Naraina (G)

East Delhi Municipal Corporation:

Gurmeet Kaur from the Congress won in Mayur Vihar PH-I (W)

Anjana from the Congress won in Dallopura (SCW)

Kamal from the IND won in Trilok Puri (G)

Niki Singh from the BJP won in New Ashok Nagar (W)

Raj Kumar from the BJP won in Kalyan Puri (SC)

Vinod Kumar Binny from the IND won in Khichri Pur (G)

Priyanka Gautam from the BSP won in Kondli (W)

Rajiv Kumar from the Congress on in Gharoli (G)

Sarala Chaudhari from the BJP won in Vinod Nagar (W)

Sudeshana from the BJP won in Mandawali (SCW)

Devendera Kumar from the BJP won in Mayur Vihar Phase-II (G)

Sandhya Verma from the BJP won in Patpar Ganj (W)

Tyagi B B from the BJP won in Kishan Kunj (G)

Singh Asha from the BJP won in Laxmi Nagar (W)

Upadhyay Sushil from the BJP won in Shakarpur (G)

Gupta Lata from the BJP won in Pandav Nagar (W)

Mahindra Kumar Ahuja from the BJP won in Anand Vihar (G)

Ratan Singh from the Congress won in Vishwash Nagar (SC)

Geeta Sharma from the Congress won in IP Extension (W)

Gurucharan Singh from the Congress won in Preet Vihar ()

Kalpna Devi Jain from the BJP won in Krishna Nagar (W)

Bansi Lal from the IND won in Geeta Colony (G)

Ishrat Jahan from the Congress won in Ghondli (W)

Jai Gopal from the BJP win in Anarkali (G)

Tulshi from the Congress won in Dharam Pura (SCW)

Anjana Sharma from the Congress won in Gandhi Nagar (W)

Jitender from the BJP won in Azad Nagar (G)

Varyam Kaur from the Congress won in Raghubar Pura (W)

Balbir Singh from the BJP won in Shahdara (SC)

Jitender Singh Shunty from the BJP won in Jhilmil (G)

Preeti from the IND won in Vivek Vihar (W)

Ram Narayan Dubey from the BJP won in Dilshad Colony (G)

Swati Gupta from the BJP won in Dilshad Garden (W)

Sunil Kumar Jha from the BJP won in New Seemapuri (G)

Rinku from the Congress won in Nand Nagri (SCW)

Kamlesh from the BJP won in Sunder Nagri (W)

Anil Gautam from the Congress won in Durga Puri (SC)

Sanjay Surjan from the BJP won in Ashok Nagar (G)

Sushma Sharma from the BJP won in Ram Nagar (W)

Harsh Deep Malhotra from the BJP won in Welcome Colony (G)

Asama Begum from the IND won in Chauhan Bangar (W)

Shakila Begum from the BSP won in Zaffrabad (G)

Satya Sharma from the BJP won in New Usmanpur (W)

Sanjay Jain from the BJP won in Maujpur (G)

Rekha Rani from the Congress won in Bhajanpura (W)

Mahak Singh from the BJP won in Brahampuri (G)

Raj Kumari from the Congress won in Ghonda (SCW)

Vijay Laxmi Vahal from the BJP won in Yamuna Vihar (W)

Savita Sharma from the Congress won in Subhash Mohalla (G)

Chanda Sharma from the BJP win in Kardam Puri (W)

Zakir Khan from the Congress won in Janta colony (G)

Rekha Vasisht from the SP won in the Babarpur (W)

Sanjay Kaushik from the BJP won in the Jiwanpur (G)

Choudhary Balraj from the BSP won in Gokalpur (SC)

Deepti Joshi from the BJP won in Saboli (W)

Manoj Kumar Tyagi from the BJP won in the Harsh Vihar (G)

Meenakshi from the BJP won in Shiv Vihar (SCW)

Usha Devrani Shastri from the BJP won in Karawal Nagar East (W)

Taj Mohammad from the Congress won in Nehru Vihar (G)

Parveen from the Congress won in Mustafabad (W)

Aas Mohammad from the Congress won in Khajoori Khas (G)

Anita Sharma from the BJP won in Tukhmirpur (W)

Dharmendra Singh from the IND won in Karawal Nagar West (G)

Annapurna Mishra from the BJP won in Sonia Vihar (W)

South Delhi Municipal Corporation:

Suman Tyagi from the BJP won in Raja Garden (W)

Pradeep Sharma from the Congress won in Raghubir Nagar (G)

Satwinder Kaur Sirsa from the BJP won in Punjabi Bagh (W)

Parwati from the BSP won in Madipur (SCW)

Subhash Arya from the BJP won in Rajouri Garden (G)

Sunita Subash Yadav from the Congress won in Tegore Garden (W)

A Megh Raj Chandela A from the Congress won in Vishnu Garden (G)

A Meenakshi Chandela A from the Congress won in Khyala (W)

Shyam Sharma from the BJP won in Janakpuri North (G)

Radhika Setia from the BJP won in Nangal Raya (W)

Raj Kumari from the Congress won in Hari Nagar (G)

Manju Setia from the Congress won in Subhash Nagar (W)

Yash Pal Arya from the BJP won in Mahavir Nagar (G)

Ritu Vohra from the BJP won in Tilak Nagar (W)

Dimple Chadha from the BJP won in Major Bhupinder Singh Nagar (G)

Amrita Dhawan from the Congress won in Vikaspuri East (W)

Ashish Sood from the BJP won in Janakpuri West (G)

Rajni Mamtani from the BJP won in Janakpuri South (W)

Anil Sabarwal from the BJP won in Milap Nagar (G)

Vimla Devi from the Congress won in Sitapuri (W)

Pankaj Kumar Singh from the BJP won in Kunwar Singh Nagar (G)

Shashi Prabha from the BJP won in Hastsal (W)

Karam Vir Shekhar from the BJP won in Vikaspuri (SC)

Mahinder Yadav from the IND won in Vikas Nagar (G)

Anju Gupta from the Congress won in Mohan Garden (W)

Naresh Balyan from the IND won in Nawada (G)

Shivali Sharma from the BJP won in Uttam Nagar (W)

Deshraj Raghav from the IND won in Bindapur (G)

Tilotma Chaudhary from the Congress won in Dabri (W)

Maya Devi from the Congress won in Manglapuri (SCW)

Praveen Rajput from the IND won in Sagarpur (G)

Usha Gupta from the IND won in Sagarpur West (W)

Pardeep Kumar from the IND won in Chhawla (SC)

Satendra Singh Rana from the IND won in Nangli Sakravati (G)

Shashi Tomar from the BJP won in Kakraula (W)

Rajesh Gahlot from the BJP won in Matiala (G)

Indu from the IND won in Roshanpura (W)

Kirshan from the INLD won in Najafgarh (G)

Neelam from the INLD won in Dichaon Kalan (W)

Raj Kumari from the BJP won in Khera (SCW)

Praveen Rana from the won in Bijwasan (G)

Poonam Bhardwaj from the IND won in Raj Nagar (W)

Jai Prakash from the won in Kapashera (SC)

Krishan Kumar Sehrawat from the IND won in Mahipalpur (G)

Seema Pandit from the INLD won in Palam (W)

Kuldeep Solanki from the BJP won in Sadh Nagar (G)

Sudesh Wati from the BSP won in Mahavir Enclave (W)

Pawan Singh Rathee from the BJP won in Madhu Vihar (G)

Simmi Jain from the BJP won in Darya Ganj (W)

Farhad Suri from the Congress won in Nizamuddin (G)

Kavita Malhotra from the Congress won in Lajpat Nagar (W)

Darshana from the Congress won in Bhogal (SCW)

Ravi Kalsi from the Congress won in Kasturba Nagar (G)

Kusum Lata from the IND won in Kotla Mubarakpur (W)

Abhishek Dutt from the Congress won in Andrews Ganj (G)

Savita Gupta from the BJP won in Amar Colony (W)

Satish Upadhyay from BJP won in Malviya Nagar (G)

Nutan Kochar from Congress won in Village Hauz Rani (W)

Shailender Singh from BJP Safdarjang Enclave (G)

Ankita Saini from BJP Hauz Khas (W)

Radhey Shyam Sharma from BJP won in Vasant Vihar (G)

Parmila Tokas from IND won in Munirka (W)

Dharamvir Singh from Conggress won in R. K. Puram (SC)

Anil Kumar Sharma from BJP won in Nanak Pura (G)

Anita from Congress won in Lado Sarai (W)

Pushpa Singh from NCP won in Mehrauli (G)

Om Wati from Congress won in Vasant Kunj (SCW)

Kusum Khatri from BJP won in Kishangarh (W)

Ram Pal from BJP won in Said-ul-Ajaib (G)

Anita Tyagi from RLD won in Chhatarpur (W)

Gyasi from BJP won in Aya Nagar (SC)

Kartar Singh Tanwar from BJP won in Bhati (G)

Sarita Chaudhary from BJP won in Sangam Vihar (W)

Satish Gupta from Congress won in Deoli (G)

Sarita from IND won in Tigri (SCW)

Anju Sehwag from Congress won in Dakshinpuri Extn. (W)

Satender Prakash from BJP won in Khanpur (G)

Khushi Ram Chunar from BJP won in Ambedkar Nagar (SC)

Sarita from BSP won in Madangir (W)

M Nagrajan from BJP won in Pushp Vihar (G)

Babli from Congress won in Tughlakabad Extn (W)

Kali Charan Sharma from BJP won in Sangam Vihar West (G)

Kalpana Jha from IND won in Sangam Vihar Central (W)

Neeraj Gupta from BJP won in Sangam Vihar Est (G)

Sunita from BJP won in Chirag Delhi (W)

Virender Kasana from Congress won in Chitranjan Park (G)

Meenu from BJP won in Shahpur Jat (W)

Kishan Chand Taneja from BJP won in Greater Kailash -I (G)

Indu from Congress won in Sri Niwaspuri (W)

Urmila from BJP won in East of Kailash (SCW)

Chander Prakash from JD(U) won in Govindpuri (G)

Narinder Kaur Captain from Congress won in Kalkaji (W)

Chote Ram from BJP won in Tughlakabad(G)

Rekha from BJP won in Pul Pehlad (W)

Sahi Ram from BSP won in Tekhand (G)

Jivan Lal from NCP won in Harkesh Nagar (SC)

Sikha Shah from NCP won in Jaitpur (W)

Dharmvir Awana from NCP won in Meetheypur (G)

Phool Kali from NCP won in Badarpur (SCW)

Timshi Kasana from NCP won in Molarband (W)

Shoaeb Danish from Congress won in Zakir Nagar (G)

Ishrat Begum from SP won in Okhla (W)

Bir Singh from BSP won in Madanpur Khadar (G)

Neetu from Congress won in Sarita Vihar (W)

What is expected in the MCD elections 2017?

With polls just two days away, two exit poll surveys have thrown up contrasting pictures. While ABP’s C-voter survey predicted a clear BJP win, a survey done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed it will win 218 of the 272 municipal wards, as reported by India Today.

Will the BJP retain the MCD or new entrants AAP and Swaraj India throw a surprise. What will be the fate of Congress, which has faced disappointments in recent polls. All this will be answered on April 26.

First Published on: April 21, 2017 9:53 pm

