MCD elections: BJP to bring in ‘new faces’ to curb nepotism, councillors to sit this one out 

In a bid infuse fresh blood with the party, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday revealed that sitting councillors will be barred from contesting on the party ticket in the upcoming civic body polls in Delhi. He said “new faces” will be introduced during the process of giving tickets for the municipal corporation elections in a bid to curb “parivaarwad” (Nepotism). The party will not give tickets to even family members of the BJP councillors, Tiwari added. Delhi municipal elections will be held on April 22, while counting of votes will be held on April 25.

The Indian Express first reported that the party top brass has, in principle, decided not to give tickets to any of its sitting councillors or their family members. According to sources, the decision was taken at a meeting attended by senior BJP Delhi unit leaders and party national president Amit Shah in the capital on Sunday.

“The BJP cannot afford to lose the municipal polls to anyone at this point, especially to the AAP as it keeps blaming the BJP-ruled corporations for all the civic problems in the city. By winning Delhi, a message should go out that people still have faith in the BJP,” a senior leader had said.

Riding high on its thumping victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, winning the municipal corporation polls in the capital is pivotal for the party. The saffron party has ruled the three municipal corporations for the past 10 years.

