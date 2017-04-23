Congress files ‘poll code violation’ complaint against media group

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against Times of India and Times Now for alleged violation of poll guidelines of the Election Commission of India, by publishing opinion polls a day before the MCD elections. The letter, addressed to the State Election Commissioner, states, “Times of India has blatantly and deliberately violated the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by the ECI, which prohibits publishing of opinion polls 48 hours before polling day.”

Meanwhile, a Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd (BCCL) spokesperson told The Indian Express that they “have not received any communication from the State Election Commission and would, therefore, not like to comment.”

The party has alleged that news channel Times Now also aired an opinion poll on April 21 “with the intention to prejudice the minds of the voters just before the MCD elections”.

A party spokesperson said they would take the matter to court, given that it is a serious violation.

The Congress has demanded action against both units of BCCL and an unconditional apology “of the same size and dimensions” as that of the article published in the April 22 edition of the paper.

