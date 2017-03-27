MCD elections candidates not allowed to jump wards: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP

Amit Shah Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah has made it clear to the Delhi party unit that MCD poll tickets will be given based on candidates’ area of residence and no one would be allowed to jump wards. Shah held two separate meetings with Union ministers, MPs and and party leaders from Delhi to chalk out strategy for the polls.

According to sources, Shah listened to all the leaders and made it clear that the candidates would not be allowed to jump wards. The tickets will be given according to their residential areas. “From the top leadership, the message is clear to defeat the AAP in its territory,” said a source, who was present in the meeting, and added that it has been conveyed to the party’s state unit.

During the course of the meeting, it was also cleared that no sitting councillor or his/her family members would get ticket from any ward, a source added. The meeting was called to prepare the blueprint for the party’s strategy in upcoming MCD elections. The BJP will try to cash on the less than expected performance of the AAP in Punjab, a source said.

The party has also formed a core team for MCD polls which includes Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, Sanjeev Balyan and Vijay Goel among others.

Besides these ministers, party’s MPs from Delhi along with party MLA Vijendra Gupta, former Delhi party unit chief Satish Upadhyay, Shyam Jaju and organisational secretary (BJP) Siddharthan were also present in the meeting.

The polls for 272 wards of three civic bodies–North, South and East Delhi Municipal corporations–will be held on April 23. The elections are expected to witness a keen triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

