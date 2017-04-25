MCD elections: BJP says confident on 220-plus seats

A DAY after exit polls predicted that the BJP would sweep the MCD elections, the party office wore a muted look as leaders were busy taking care of personal and professional matters. A handful of workers at the office were the only ones engrossed in the results.

“One leader has to make arrangements for a wedding in his family; others have professional obligations to fulfil. But on counting day, they all will be here,” a worker said.

Sources said MPs were busy with their constituencies while the media department was countering AAP’s allegations of EVM tampering. A few party leaders came to meet organisation secretary Siddharthan on Monday before heading to a “crucial” party meet.

While the buzz that the party would win was apparent, many even believe the party would get over 200 of 270 seats. “Judging by the surveys and media reports, I believe we will get more than 220 seats,” Sanjeev Sharma, Delhi BJP secretary, said.

Some leaders claimed the party had managed to secure the votes of several Muslim women. “From the feedback we gathered from Muslim seats, many women were heard praising the BJP over the triple talaq issue. I am sure their votes will play a major role in our victory in some seats,” a senior leader claimed.

