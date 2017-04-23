Latest News
  • As Delhi voted for MCD, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders tweeted about EVM worries

As Delhi voted for MCD, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders tweeted about EVM worries

Several other Aam Aadmi Party leaders took to Twitter to voice their angst against the faulty EVMs during the MCD polling today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2017 10:57 pm
MCD Elections 2017, MCD Polls 2017, MCD 2017, MCD AAP, MCD EVM Tampering, MCD AAP EVM, MCD AAP EVM Tampering, MCD 2017 EVM Tampering, MCD 2017 AAP EVM Tampering, Delhi MCD Election, Delhi MCD Election 2017, Indian Express, Indian Express News MCD elections 2017: The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier demanded that the polls be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) were made.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of around 54 per cent in the municipal polls amid allegations of EVM ‘malfunction’ made by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Responding to the chief minister’s claims, the State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said that glitches in EVMs were reported from nine polling stations but they were replaced and voting resumed. The chief minister had earlier demanded that the polls be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) were made.

Aside from Kejriwal, several other Aam Aadmi Party leaders took to Twitter to voice their angst against the faulty EVMs during the MCD polling today.

Here are a few tweets:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 10:56 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. N
    Naren B
    Apr 24, 2017 at 12:03 am
    First of all we want to know who placed Rs.11,000 per plate meal for dinner at Kejriwal house and who consumed the meals (including Kejriwal family, as it is at his residence) and who is going to pay the bills and second of all are anyone of AAP booth leaders notified about EVMs malfunction on record before are after polling and AAP is going to approach court ?
    Reply
    1. M
      Mahender Goriganti
      Apr 23, 2017 at 11:55 pm
      Look a con journos reporting without telling the facts, about EVM. a dozen machines out of 1,00,000 malfunctioned for few minutes (due to batteries, network connections etc, any with a computer knows) to promote Kejri and SCAMgress and hidden agenda!!
      Reply

      Best of Express

      Must Read

      Apr 23: Latest News