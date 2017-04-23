As Delhi voted for MCD, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders tweeted about EVM worries

MCD elections 2017: The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier demanded that the polls be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) were made. MCD elections 2017: The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier demanded that the polls be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) were made.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of around 54 per cent in the municipal polls amid allegations of EVM ‘malfunction’ made by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Responding to the chief minister’s claims, the State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said that glitches in EVMs were reported from nine polling stations but they were replaced and voting resumed. The chief minister had earlier demanded that the polls be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) were made.

Aside from Kejriwal, several other Aam Aadmi Party leaders took to Twitter to voice their angst against the faulty EVMs during the MCD polling today.

Here are a few tweets:

It’s possible exit polls are honest reflections of the electorate, it’s also possible they’ve been tasked to provide cover for EVM fraud. — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) April 23, 2017

MCD results aside,today u had a situation where non-BJP voters,majority of the electorate,were doubtful EVMs properly registered their votes — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) April 23, 2017

Is low voter turnout in MCD polls due to people’s lack of confidence in EVMS? ‘Why bother to vote when EVMS can be rigged’ many are saying. — Chander Suta Dogra (@chandersuta) April 23, 2017

Reports from all over Delhi of EVM malfunction, people wid voter slips not allowed to vote. What is SEC doing? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2017

