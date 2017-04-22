Stage set for high-octane municipal elections in Delhi tomorrow

MCD elections 2017: As for the demographics, a total number of electorate stands at 1,32,10,20. If you break it down, this will include at least 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category. MCD elections 2017: As for the demographics, a total number of electorate stands at 1,32,10,20. If you break it down, this will include at least 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category.

The high-octane Delhi Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday will witness a triangular contest, whose implications will go much beyond the national capital’s borders. The campaigning was intense and the overall verdict will eventually determine the political equations in the country’s power capital. Will the BJP retain the MCD or new entrants AAP and Swaraj India throw a surprise. What will be the fate of Congress, which has faced disappointments in recent polls. All this will be answered on April 26.

The challenge for the BJP is especially tough as it will seek to hold on to power while attempting to thwart Arvind Kejriwal’s attempts to come out as the primary adversary of Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the Congress which has been able to significantly increase its vote share in polls held after 2015 where it was reduced to zero, will be hoping to regain some lost ground, unabated infighting and multiple resignations notwithstanding.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah had told booth-level workers that a favourable verdict could be a stepping stone to victory in the next assembly election in the city. Meanwhile, the run-up to the polls have also been marred by allegations of tampered EVMs, made by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a charge rejected by the Election Commission. The poll watchdog has said they will be using the Generation-1 electronic voting machines (EVMs), which are “foolproof”.

Spread over 13,000 booths and spanning 272 wards, the State Election Commission is gearing up to carry out the electoral exercise. Here’s an interesting statistic: Nearly 1.3 crore people are eligible to vote and out of them more than 1.1 lakh are first-time voters. From a total 13,022 polling stations, police and security officials have designated 3,284 as sensitive and 1,464 as hypersensitive. And for the first time in MCD elections, None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available.

As for the demographics, a total number of electorate stands at 1,32,10,20. If you break it down, this will include at least 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category. This would be the first civic poll after the latest delimitation which has redrawn the civic wards. According to the new delimitation exercise, each ward now has an average of 60,000 people with approximately 40,000 voters. Delhi has 70 Assembly seats and before the delimitation, every constituency had four wards, but, now it ranges from 3-7.

The MCD was a unified body till 2012 when it was trifurcated into North, South and East Municipal Corporations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd