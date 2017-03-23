MCD elections 2017: AAP replaces 14 candidates

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday replaced 14 of its candidates announced for the municipal corporation polls, triggering protests from those whose names were axed from the list. Candidates whose tickets were cancelled were called to party office to be pacified, but a few of them claimed no ‘satisfactory reason’ was given for the cancellation of their candidature.

The AAP, which had picked holes in BJP’s decision to not field its sitting 153 councillors, refused to comment on the development, calling it an ‘internal issue’ of the party. The party has until now replaced 15 candidates across the three civic bodies — South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) — which will go to polls on April 22.

AAP has replaced candidates in Adarsh Nagar, Lakshmi Park, Haiderpur, Jama Masjid, Karampura, Kishan Ganj under SDMC; Karawal Nagar East and Nandgiri in EDMC and Sri Niwas Puri, Jaitpur, Manglapuri and Govind Puri. Some of those who those tickets were cancelled claimed they were not given any proper reason. “The FIR against me is politically motivated and I have also got an anticipatory bail in the case last year. At least the party should give me the reason behind cancelling my ticket,” said Vijay Pawaria, who ticket was cancelled from Mangalpuri (S-33) early this week.

Rakesh Gupta, a supporter of Pawaria who had come to the party office, claimed that the party had even given them a LCD television to telecast Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s video message, and they had even printed material for distribution for polls. Tahir Malik, a supporter of Aqil Mannu, whose ticket was cancelled and had come to party office, said no reason was being given by the party behind the decision. The MCD polls will be held on April 23 and the results would come out on April 26.

