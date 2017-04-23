MCD elections 2017: 54 per cent voter turnout, exit polls predict BJP victory

New Delhi: A voter shows her inked finger and voter ID card after casting her vote during the MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: A voter shows her inked finger and voter ID card after casting her vote during the MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Around 54 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise in MCD elections on Sunday braving the extreme weather as temperature reached over 40 degree Celsius. The voting began at 8:00 am and went on till 5:30 pm.

There were also some reports of EVM malfunction which were picked by AAP leaders and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who took to Twitter and slammed State Election Commission (SEC) for the same. However, the SEC stated that there were minor technical glitches which were rectified. Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, former CM Sheila Dixit and CM Kejriwal cast their vote for the MCD polls.

Till 10 am, only 0.20 per cent voting was recorded which went up to 35 per cent till 2 pm. More people came out to vote as the day progressed. BJP has held the majority position in MCD since last 10 years and it is expected to continue for the third time as projected by the exit polls.

The survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India and ABP News C-Voter predicted a massive win for BJP. The polls estimate that BJP will win more than 200 seats out of the total 270. India Today-Axis My India projected 202-220 seats for BJP, while ABP News C-Voter projected 218.

The voting process was carried out without any reports of violence. The results for MCD elections will be declared on April 25.

