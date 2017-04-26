MCD election results: BJP victory is acceptance of Modi government’s policies, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah in West Bengal on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo) BJP chief Amit Shah in West Bengal on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday credited the party’s win in the election to the Delhi municipal corporations to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the victory of the BJP government’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ programme,” Shah said.

In tweets this morning, Shah said the policies of the Modi government have clearly found favour with the people of Delhi. He also congratulated BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for ensuring a victory in the elections.

“Delhi ke parinaam ne BJP ke vijay rath ko aur aage badhaya hai (the Delhi victory has taken the BJP’s victory juggernaut ahead),” Shah, who is currently in West Bengal, said. The party, however, will not be celebrating the victory owing to the killing of 25 CRPF personnel in Sukma, Chhattisgarh by Maoists.

Tiwari, on his part, said the victory was a clear indication that the people of Delhi are fed up of the Aam Aadmi Party government and that it was time for Kejriwal to resign as chief minister.

The BJP swept to power in all three municipal corporations pushing the Aam Aadmi Party to the second position. The Congress Party, under the leadership of Ajay Maken, was reduced to the third spot. Facing criticism from his own party, Maken offered to resign for the party’s poor performance. “I will submit my letter to the Congress president and vice president shortly… I will work as a simple party worker,” Maken said.

