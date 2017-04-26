BJP registers massive victory in MCD elections: Here is how politicians reacted

Amit Shah credited PM Modi for the victory of the party and said “This is the victory of the BJP government’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ programme.” Amit Shah credited PM Modi for the victory of the party and said “This is the victory of the BJP government’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ programme.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a thumping majority in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, winning 181 seats out of the total 270 being contested in North, South and East Delhi. The Aaam Aadmi Party finished a distant second with 48 seats and the third position was secured by Congress with 30 seats.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people for showing overwhelming support for BJP and also lauded the hard work of party workers for ensuring their victory in all three municipal corporations. “Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible,” Modi had tweeted.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party president Amit Shah credited PM Modi for the resounding victory and said “This is the victory of the BJP government’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ programme.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate BJP for the win and expressed his willingness to work with the winning party. “I congratulate BJP on their victory in all 3 MCDs. My govt looks forward to working wid MCDs for the betterment of Delhi,” tweeted Kejriwal.

However, AAP party members did not shy away from accusing BJP of rigging the EVMs used in the civic polls, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a veiled attack aimed at BJP said, “EVM tampering is the bitter truth of the country’s democracy. One can crack jokes on us initially, but fearing being made fun of, we cannot refrain from speaking the truth.”

Another senior AAP leader mocked the BJP by saying that ‘EVM wave’ not the ‘Modi wave’ had secured the victory for the party. “This isn’t a Modi wave, this is an EVM wave. The same happened in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is a major threat against democracy. The rights of the electorate will have to be ensured. The BJP wants to demolish democracy,” he told reporters.

AAP Delhi convener Dilip K Pandey resigned from his post because of the dismal performance of the party in the elections and asked party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to delegate the responsibility to someone else. “I have resigned frm d post of AAP Delhi Convenor, conveyed to National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to give this responsibility to someone else,” he tweeted.

Finishing third in the civic polls, also marked the end of the road for Congress Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Congress leader Ajay Maken, as both tendered their respective resignations after news of BJP’s victory poured in. Chacko took responsibility for the defeat and said, “Both of us (Maken and himself) failed in our responsibilities. Party should have an opportunity to put things in order.” He has sent his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

