MCD election results: AAP’s loss was expected, writing is on the wall, says Bhagwant Singh Mann

AAP MP Bhagwant Singh Mann Wednesday called the party’s defeat in MCD polls “the writing on the wall” and attacked its Delhi leadership. “It was expected. People such as Pankaj Ranga, Ankush Narang and Romi Bhati, who came to campaign and make us (sic) chief minister of Punjab and were projecting themselves as kingmakers, were contesting MCD elections,” he told The Indian Express.

Mann insisted he was with the party in its hour of crisis as he had “nurtured it with his sweat and blood”. But AAP stickers outside his house were found torn Wednesday. A worker at his house said these stickers were removed some time ago.

Mann had earlier told The Indian Express that he was upset that the Delhi leadership had no time to come to Punjab after the election results. “As many as 36 lakh people (in Punjab) voted for us. Somebody from Delhi should have come to thank those people but nobody came,” he had said.

He said he had met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Punjab loss and expressed his disappointment at the way “party converted a definite victory into defeat”. “Our party is a democratic party. I have raised my disenchantment at the way Punjab was handled by the party and have called for introspection,” he said.

Sources said Mann has twice sought time to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh through his office to congratulate him on his victory and to take up state issues.

