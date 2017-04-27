MCD election results: AAP taught a lesson, hope they behave, says Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

This is BJP’s third consecutive win. What are its priorities?

We will try to enhance quality of life in urban and rural areas. But first, we have to address issue of division of responsibility vis-a-vis the state government, the Centre and MCDs. Many times, the state government ends up playing the role of obstructionist when it should be a facilitator. Whatever the Centre proposes in terms of development, the AAP government does not allow to see the light of day. Now that our mandate has been renewed in Delhi, we will try and do away with politics of obstructionism.

How will you ensure people see a change not just in their wards, but also in front of their homes?

We will have to work on a strategy to ensure the state government abandons its politics of obstructionism. AAP has been taught a lesson and we hope they will behave. They must cooperate with MCDs by not blocking funds. If they do, we will have to devise ways to tackle them through legal means. The Centre has been silent so far. Now, it will no longer be a spectator.

You dealt with anti-incumbency by not fielding sitting councillors. But aren’t new faces inexperienced in terms of administration?

This has been done previously in Gujarat and elsewhere. It was not to ward off anti-incumbency. As for councillors’ level of experience, we will conduct training modules and mentor newcomers. One can say they are inexperienced or that they are bringing new energy — it is the way you perceive the change.

AAP has been alleging EVM tampering. What’s your response?

They are very clever people. They knew the outcome of the polls and began spreading allegations of EVM tampering… The Centre has approved the budget for VVPATs (voter-verifiable paper audit trail). Now, if polls are conducted using these and the result is in favour of the BJP again, they will find a new excuse.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now